Step grant sought by police department

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is seeking the aid of a grant to help with funding for High Visibility Enforcement, a universal traffic safety approach to help deter or change unlawful traffic behaviors.

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office notified the police department of the eligibility of a $19,446.36 (maximum) grant, called the STEP grant.

This grant would help assist the police department in conducting high visibility activities such as fatal collisions and contributing factors such as wearing seatbelts, speeding, distracted driving, aggressive driving, running red lights and stop signs, failure to yield, cell phone use and much more. The study is to help ensure the roads are safer for drivers.

The STEP program also helps reimburse the city for officer overtime and fringe benefits, including a 5 percent labor cost.

The grant will run from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2019. This grant is not to be matched by the department or city.