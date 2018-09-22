Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Nutter Center

FAIRBORN — Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced it will return to the area during its Winter Tour 2018.

TSO’s annual November-December multi-sensory extravaganza has cemented the group’s status as a must-attend, multi-generational holiday tradition.

This year’s 20th anniversary tour, a presentation of TSO’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” featuring founder, composer and lyricist Paul O’Neill’s timeless story of a runaway who finds her way into a mysterious abandoned theater, is set to begin on Nov. 14 and will visit 65 cities across North America, for 100-plus performances, before concluding on Dec. 30. TSO’s Winter Tour 2018 is presented by Hallmark Channel.

Wright State University Nutter Center will host two shows 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. Tickets for both shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14 with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Ronald McDonald House Dayton, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, A Special Wish Foundation, and Greene Medical Foundation, courtesy of TSO, Live Nation, iHeart Media and Voss Auto Network. To date, more than $15 million has been distributed from TSO to worthy charities across North America.

Visit www.trans-siberian.com for more details. Reserved Tickets start as low as $40 go to Wright State University Nutter Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. Applicable fees may apply.