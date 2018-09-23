Weiss introduces new book on Dayton’s Jewish community

BEAVERCREEK — Marshall Weiss will introduce his new book, Jewish Community of Dayton, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 Books & Co. at The Greene, 4453 Walnut St.

In the Introduction he said, “From 1850 onward, Dayton’s Jews not only provided for the spiritual and material needs of their own, they also involved themselves faithfully in the needs of Dayton’s general community. These pages offer a family photo album of the Jews of Dayton, from those early days through the close of the 20th century.”

The abundant photos in the book vividly tell the story of the many Jewish people who enhanced the Dayton community over the years and continue to do so today.

Marshall Weiss is founding editor and publisher of the Dayton Jewish Observer and a past president of the American Jewish Press Association.