Meetings to focus on transportation in Miami Valley

DAYTON — The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) is updating the Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan for the Region.

A series of input meetings will be held to listen to anyone who rides, would like to ride, and/or operates public, private or human service agency transportation resources, and to inform interested individuals about the possibilities of coordinated public and human service agency transportation.

The meetings will begin with a brief presentation of the plan’s purpose. The presentation repeats at the top of the second hour of the meeting. Following the presentation there will be an open discussion about specific needs for transportation to work, medical appointments, entertainment, or any other destination. Public, private, and non-profit transportation providers, human service agencies, and any individual who needs transportation should attend.

Residents may also provide input through the public survey available online at: surveymonkey.com/r/HSTCMiamivalley.

Paper versions of the survey are available upon request anytime, and there will be an opportunity to complete a survey during the meeting. Please call RLS & Associates, the consultant leading the plan development at 937-299-5007 to request a paper survey or to complete the survey over the phone.

The public is encouraged to attend any of the following meetings to learn more about the plan and share their input:

– 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 at Xenia Community Library, 76 E. Market St., Xenia. Parking is available or the library is served by Greene CATS Public Transit.

– 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3 at the Fairborn Community Library, 1 E. Main St., Fairborn. Parking is available or the library is served by Greene CATS Public Transit.

Surveys will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 5 at the MVRPC offices, 10 N. Ludlow St., Suite 700, Dayton, during regular business hours or via email to Kjirsten Frank-Hoppe, MVRPC’s Senior Planner, at kfrank.hoppe@mvrpc.org.