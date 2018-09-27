Herting, Seda marry

BEAVERCREEK — Daniel Matthew Herting and Alexandra Virginia Seda were married Aug. 4, 2018 at New Life Assembly of God in Findlay.

Pastor Dutch VanderVlucht presided over the afternoon ceremony. A reception was held at the Alumni Memorial Union at the University of Findlay.

The groom is the son of Judy and Carl Herting of Beavercreek. The bride is the daughter of Madeline Seda of Ada, Ohio and Mike Seda of Columbiana, Ala.

The couple are graduates of Ohio Northern University. The groom is a mechanical engineer and works for GROB Systems in Bluffton. The bride is an electrical engineer and works for Whirlpool in Ottawa. The couple resides in Bluffton.