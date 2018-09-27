Club presents grants to local organizations

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Women’s Club presented grants to local organizations recently.

The group gave out $1,700 to the following organizations:

– $150 to City of Beavercreek Parks for summer concert series.

– $300 to Beavercreek Township Fire Auxiliary to stock vans with items to be used on scene.

– $250 to Fisher/Nightingale House, provides compassionate care housing for patients and their families.

– $300 to Greene County Library for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.

– $100 Owens Place for raised flower beds.

– $300 to Wright State Archives which keeps and preserves the history of people and organizations in our area and state.

– $300 to Feed the Creek.

The organization will also be seeking applications from community organizations requesting consideration for grant money.

Interested groups are required to submit a letter with their request, on their organization’s letterhead or logo stationery, and include the following information: Contact name and telephone number, purpose of the organization, amount requested and how the money will be used and if there is a 501(c)(3) status.

Applications are due by April 1, 2019. Late submissions will not be considered. Grant decisions will be made by May 1, 2019.

In addition the group will host a Candidates and Issues Forum 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Peace Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Road. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.