WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson and the National Museum of the US Air Force commemorated the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I Sept. 22-23.

The World War I Dawn Patrol Rendezvous featured vintage reproduction full-scale and 7/8-scale aircraft, such as the Nieuport, SE-5 and Fokker Drive I triplane.

The event also included period re-enactors in a war encampment setting; era automobiles on display and participating in a parade, flying exhibitions by WWI radio-controlled aircraft; guest speakers and a collector’s show for WWI items.

Additional popular hands-on activities include Buckeye Gamers in Flight’s WWI giant board game, “Wings of Glory,” which provides participants with a better understanding of the war in Europe and the number of countries involved, and Aces Over Wright Field’s aircraft computer simulators for those who want the experience of flying a WWI aircraft.

According to WWI Dawn Patrol Rendezvous public address announcer and the author of “THE STAND: The Final Flight of Lt. Frank Luke, Jr.,” Stephen Skinner, the event will provide the best chance in a lifetime to experience the sights, sounds and smells of WWI aviation.