Fair unites employers, job seekers


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Ohio Means Jobs hosted its bi-annual job fair Sept. 19 at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

A number of employers and several job-seekers attended the job fair. It also included an opportunity to have a resume reviewed. Ohio Means Jobs officials said they would host the local job fair again in April 2019.


