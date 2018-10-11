City parks variety of events

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Cultural Department hosts a variety of events and programs for residents. Classes are held at CI Beaver Hall, 3696 Highmont St. unless otherwise noted. The following is a listing of upcoming events. Fees vary for programs. For more information about any of the classes, costs and registration contact the Beavercreek Parks & Recreation & Cultural Department 937-427-5514 www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Taekwondo

Taekwondo class will be offer to age 8 to adult, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, Oct. 17 to Nov. 23 at Lofino Plaza Multi-purpose Room. This traditional Taekwondo class welcomes adults and children of all belt ranks and beginners with no previous martial arts experience. Participants can start working towards earning the rank of black belt in this Korean martial art of kicks, punches, blocks, mental training and self-defense. Resident fee is $66 and non-resident fee is $76.

Beginning Tai Chi

Improve your health, balance and manage stress by enrolling in Beginning Tai Chi for Health and Wellness class. Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that, today is practiced as a graceful form of exercise. It involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner and accompanied by deep breathing. Class is scheduled 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 24 to Nov. 21 at C. I. Beaver Hall, 3696 Highmont St. Fee is $45 for residents; $52 for non-residents.

Girl Scout badge programs

The parks will offer a Girl Scout Badge programs that fulfills a wide variety of Brownie and Junior Badge requirements. Resident fee for each program is $20 and non- resident fee is $25. The workshops are held 1-4 p.m. Saturdays at Lofino Plaza Multi-purpose Room, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Brownie Making Games Badge Workshop is scheduled for Oct. 20. Brownies will earn the making games badge plus a Challenge Island fun patch. Junior Playing the Past Groovy Badge Workshop is scheduled for Nov. 17. Juniors will earn the Playing the Past Groovy badge plus a Challenge Island fun patch.

Creek Kids

Creek Kids will provide a great adventure for you and your child ages 18 months to 4 years old. Make new friends as you and your child enjoy hands-on activities, arts & crafts, creative play, STEM challenges, music and movement, science experiments, parachute play and more. The class is scheduled for 10-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 23 to Nov. 20 at C. I. Beaver Hall, 3696 Highmont St. Resident fee is $35 and non-resident fee is $40. Material fee included.

Drums Alive – Kids Beats

Drums Alive – Kids Beats for children ages 3 and up. Drums Alive – Kids Beat is the “original” whole brain/ body rhythmical drumming fitness program designed to inspire movement and encourage children to have fun, drum and dance in a unique way. Fitness balls, drumsticks, juggling, instruments and more will be included in class.

Class is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 23 to Dec. 4 in the Lofino Plaza Multi-purpose room, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. Resident fee is $40 and non-resident fee is $46. Pre-registration is required.

Frozen princess party

The parks invites all princesses ages 4-8 years old and their special adult to register for Frozen Princess Party. Princess dresses/costumes are encouraged. Magical surprises include sing-alongs, games, a craft and erupting frozen snow. There will even be a princess parade and a photo booth to capture the special event. A snack and drink will be provided.

Frozen Princess Party is scheduled 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11 at C. I. Beaver Hall, 3696 Highmont St. Fee is $20 for resident and $25 for non-resident.

Jump Start basketball

Jump Start Basketball is a fun-oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program is designed for children in Pre K & K and grades 1-2. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time. The workshops will be Tuesdays, Nov. 6 to Dec. 11: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Little Hoops Stars, pre K & K- minimum age 4 years old or 6:30-7:30 p.m.Hoop Stars (Grades 1-2). Resident fee is $75; non-resident fee is $86. The workshops will be held in Shaw Elementary Gym, 3560 Kemp Road.

Stretch flex

Stretch Flex will improve your range of motion and coordination with flexibility training as well as build stability through core strengthening exercises. Students will increase their overall endurance and lea muscle mass with strength training. Class is designed for every fitness level.

The class will meet 6-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 6 to Dec. 4 at C. I. Beaver Hall, 3696 Highmont St. Pre-registration is required. Resident fee is $35 and non-resident fee is $40.

Strollers in motion

The parks is inviting moms, dads and caregivers to enroll in Strollers in Motion. Strollers in Motion gives a body workout that incorporates power walking and strolling, strength training, balance work and toning.

Participants will meet 9:30-10:15 a.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 7 to Dec. 5 at Lofino Plaza, 3868 Dayton Xenia Road. Resident fee is $30 and non-resident fee is $35. Pre-registration is required.

News-Current report compiled by Natalie Jones.

