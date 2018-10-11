XENIA — Greene County Children Services will host its 11th Annual Trunk or Treat Halloween event 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 in the parking lot of the Greene County Social Services complex on Ledbetter Road in Xenia.

This free, fun, safe Halloween celebration is open to all Greene County families and attracts hundreds of children each year.

Employees from all divisions of the Greene County Department of Job and Family Services, along with many other local organizations, will pass out treats to children and useful information to parents.

Other organizations participating in this year’s Children Services’ Trunk or Treat event include Five Rivers Health Center, CareSource JobConnect, Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, Kids Learning Place, Xenia Library, The Hope Spot, TCN Behavioral Health, Parks and Trails, Greene CATS, Domestic Relations Court, Xenia Police Department’s DARE Program, Family and Children First, Greene County CASA, Community Action Partnership, Greene Memorial Hospital/Soin Medical Center, Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority, and FRABAAA (First Responder & Bikers Advocating Against Abuse).

“Thanks to our own staff as well as our community partners, we have more Trunk or Treat vehicles than ever before this year,” said Lana Penney, Administrator of Greene County Children Services. “Kids will have at least 39 cars to get treats from, plus we have a big surprise in store for everyone. We invite all Greene County families to come join the fun.”

Greene County Children Services is a division of the Greene County Department of Job & Family Services and provides for the care, protection and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children in Greene County. The agency engages in a wide spectrum of protective activities including the assessment of thousands of child abuse and neglect reports received each year. It also provides preventive services to children in their own homes as well as providing temporary and permanent child placement through foster care, adoption, and independent living programs.