City of Beavercreek Try a Truck

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek Parks and Recreation and the Beavercreek Township Fire Department have planned Try A Truck 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Municipal Maintenance Facility, 789 Orchard Lane and the Beavercreek Fire Station No. 61, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road. The event will have an open house celebrating Fire Prevention Week.

Try a Truck, sponsored by Day Air Credit Union, allows kids of all ages to have the experience of seeing up close a variety of vehicles. This is their opportunity to step into a forklift, hop into a street sweeper, climb into a fire truck or buckle up in a police cruiser. Other vehicles on hand to explore include a trash truck, dump truck, mower, bucket truck, golf cart, tow truck, bookmobile, school bus and the list goes on.

The Beavercreek Fire Department Open House allows visitors will get to check out fire equipment, see Careflight helicopter land and meet their mascot Sparky.

Parking is available at 850 Alpha Road. Contact the Beavercreek Parks Department at 427-5514 or Beavercreek Fire Department at 426-1213 for more information.