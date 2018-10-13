Twenty-five tons of limestone part of Eagle Scout project

BEAVERCREEK — Twenty-five tons of crushed limestone were part of the Eagle Scout project of Sam Phillips at Greene County Parks & Trails’ Russ Nature Reserve in Beavercreek.

Phillips with his team of family and friends pruned invading brush and cured erosion on several sections of the Russ Loop Trail.

Martin Marietta provided the crushed limestone, Hageman Trucking delivered the material and Phillips Companies provided a skid steer and operator. The team of scouts did the final grading for control of storm water.

Numerous Eagle Scout projects have been completed at Russ Nature Reserve, which offers 90 acres of hiking trails, bee apiary, pond, high-fence gardens, Lovely Nature PlayScape, tree identification trail and more.

For more information about GCP&T’s Russ Nature Reserve or Eagle Scout projects, contact the park agency at 937-562-6440, info@gcparkstrails.com or www.gcparkstrails.com.