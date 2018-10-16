WSU celebrates homecoming week

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Wright State University is celebrating its homecoming week. On Oct. 3-4, vending and claw machines were available for students in which they had to use a certain hashtag on social media for the machines to give them free Wright State gear.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Wright State University is celebrating its homecoming week. On Oct. 3-4, vending and claw machines were available for students in which they had to use a certain hashtag on social media for the machines to give them free Wright State gear.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Wright State University is celebrating its homecoming week. On Oct. 3-4, vending and claw machines were available for students in which they had to use a certain hashtag on social media for the machines to give them free Wright State gear.