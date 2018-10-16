Posted on by

WSU celebrates homecoming week


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Wright State University is celebrating its homecoming week. On Oct. 3-4, vending and claw machines were available for students in which they had to use a certain hashtag on social media for the machines to give them free Wright State gear.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Wright State University is celebrating its homecoming week. On Oct. 3-4, vending and claw machines were available for students in which they had to use a certain hashtag on social media for the machines to give them free Wright State gear.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Wright State University is celebrating its homecoming week. On Oct. 3-4, vending and claw machines were available for students in which they had to use a certain hashtag on social media for the machines to give them free Wright State gear.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Wright State University is celebrating its homecoming week. On Oct. 3-4, vending and claw machines were available for students in which they had to use a certain hashtag on social media for the machines to give them free Wright State gear.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Wright State University is celebrating its homecoming week. On Oct. 3-4, vending and claw machines were available for students in which they had to use a certain hashtag on social media for the machines to give them free Wright State gear.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Wright State University is celebrating its homecoming week. On Oct. 3-4, vending and claw machines were available for students in which they had to use a certain hashtag on social media for the machines to give them free Wright State gear.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Wright State University is celebrating its homecoming week. On Oct. 3-4, vending and claw machines were available for students in which they had to use a certain hashtag on social media for the machines to give them free Wright State gear.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Wright State University is celebrating its homecoming week. On Oct. 3-4, vending and claw machines were available for students in which they had to use a certain hashtag on social media for the machines to give them free Wright State gear.
https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/10/web1_wsuvending1.jpgWhitney Vickers | Greene County News Wright State University is celebrating its homecoming week. On Oct. 3-4, vending and claw machines were available for students in which they had to use a certain hashtag on social media for the machines to give them free Wright State gear.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Wright State University is celebrating its homecoming week. On Oct. 3-4, vending and claw machines were available for students in which they had to use a certain hashtag on social media for the machines to give them free Wright State gear.
https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/10/web1_wsuvending2.jpgWhitney Vickers | Greene County News Wright State University is celebrating its homecoming week. On Oct. 3-4, vending and claw machines were available for students in which they had to use a certain hashtag on social media for the machines to give them free Wright State gear.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Wright State University is celebrating its homecoming week. On Oct. 3-4, vending and claw machines were available for students in which they had to use a certain hashtag on social media for the machines to give them free Wright State gear.
https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/10/web1_wsuvending3.jpgWhitney Vickers | Greene County News Wright State University is celebrating its homecoming week. On Oct. 3-4, vending and claw machines were available for students in which they had to use a certain hashtag on social media for the machines to give them free Wright State gear.