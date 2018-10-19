BEAVERCREEK — Music, science experiments and Spook-tacular fun will take center stage in celebration of all things Halloween at Mister C’s Hair Raising Science show at Main Elementary. This free community event will have all the ghouls and goblins exploring Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) concepts.

Due to funding from the American Society of Engineers Dayton (ASCE Dayton) and Think TV PBS media sponsorship, Mister C’s Hair Raising Science is provided free to the families in the Greater Dayton Region. The event will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at Main Elementary. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. and seating is on a first come, first served basis.

Hair Raising Science is the brainchild of local science educator Kevin Cornell, Ed.S., aka Mister C, who works to create fun and exciting learning events to inspire learners of all ages. This action-packed hour of learning combines eye-catching, high-energy demonstrations, media, and humor to create an educational experience like no other.

“Learning Science is Fun!” said Mister C, Ohio’s PBS Digital Innovator. “This live show is designed to inspire our students, parents, and community to learn together.” When Mister C’s not on-stage, you can find him on the Think TV PBS 24/7 Kids Channel with his new show Full STEAM Ahead and online all the time at LearningScienceisFun.com.

Learning Fun for Everyone Foundation is a component fund of Greene Giving. Learning Fun for Everyone’s mission is to inspire children and educators to reignite their passion for education and connect beyond the traditional classroom. Learning Fun for Everyone partners with educators, school districts, and industry to develop and provide formal and informal STEAM experiences in and out of the classroom setting.

Public Media Connect is the regional non-profit organization formed by CET (public media in Cincinnati, Ohio) and Think TV (public media in Dayton, Ohio). Public Media Connect’s mission is to strengthen the communities we serve through programs and services that inspire and inform, educate and engage, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning and the power of diverse perspectives.

ASCE Dayton is the Dayton Section of the American Society of Engineers and was founded in 1922. The Section is in Region 3 of the National American Society of Civil Engineers. The Dayton Section serves the engineering communities of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties.