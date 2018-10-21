Time to try a truck

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek Parks and Recreation and the Beavercreek Township Fire Department hosted Try a Truck and Fire Prevention open houses on Oct. 13.

City of Beavercreek Municipal Maintenance Facility had trucks of all types for local children and families to enjoy and learn about. The Beavercreek Fire Station No. 61, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road celebrated Fire Prevention Week that same day. Try a Truck, sponsored by Day Air Credit Union.

Residents had an opportunity to step into a forklift, hop into a street sweeper, climb into a fire truck or buckle up in a police cruiser. Other vehicles on hand to explore included a trash truck, dump truck, mower, bucket truck, golf cart, tow truck, bookmobile, school bus and more.

The fire department hosted fire safety demonstrations and had equipment available for residents to learn about.