Health fair to promote stroke prevention

BEAVERCREEK — Kettering Health Network is hosting Stroke of Art, a painting class and health fair to raise community awareness that stroke is preventable, treatable and beatable.

The event is being held 5:30-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29 at Soin Medical Center, 3535 Pentagon Blvd.

Stroke of Art features an instructor-led painting session. Every participant will receive an easel, brushes, paints and apron to use along with a personalized, large, gallery-wrapped canvas painting. Jon Durrani, DO, neurologist, will offer stroke prevention tips.

Other activities include a stroke awareness health fair.

Refreshments will be served and guests can enter for a chance to win prizes.

Cost for the evening, including painting and use of supplies is $35. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the American Stroke Association.

For more information or to register call 937-558-3988 or visit ketteringhealth.org/strokeofart.