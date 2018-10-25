Greene County library staff member wins award

XENIA — Greene County Public Library Youth Services Librarian Amanda Marquart is the 2018 recipient of Ohio Library Council’s Diana Vescelius Emerging Leader Award.

The award was presented during OLC’s annual Convention and Expo Awards and Honors Luncheon on Oct. 3 in Sandusky.

According to the Ohio Library Council, recipients of the award show “future leadership potential by demonstrating an outstanding commitment to the profession, including advocacy in special areas such as intellectual freedom, library innovation, outreach, and/or expansion of library services.”

Marquart, a four-year employee of Greene County Public Library, works at the Winters-Bellbrook Community Library. In her OLC bio, she was recognized for her outreach to middle and high school students by “finding students where they are and engaging them in service activities through the library’s Teen Advisory Group.”

Marquart has also headed up the Pen Ohio program for the local high school, leading them to the state level of competition.

“We are so proud of Amanda,” said JoEllen Fannin, Head Librarian of Winters-Bellbrook Community Library. “She is a wonderful librarian — good with books, technology, and teens. She is proof that the libraries of the future are in good hands.”

Marquart’s service to the library community extends beyond Greene County. She is active in the American Library Association and Young Adult Library Services Association. Marquart is also the President of the Southwestern Ohio Young Adult Materials Review Group.

The library system consists of seven locations: Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Cedarville, Fairborn, Jamestown, Yellow Springs, and Xenia.