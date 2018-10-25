Pumpkin Glow invites families to celebrate Halloween

GREENE COUNTY — Celebrate autumn at Greene County Parks and Trails’ annual “Pumpkin Glow,” from 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 27, at Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Road, Beavercreek.

Families will be able to enjoy hundreds of carved pumpkins on display, funny pumpkin faces, pumpkin displays as well as the popular pumpkin slingshot. Families are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes as they trick-or-treat their way through the pumpkin glow display. The first 100 kids each night will receive a free pumpkin sling bag.

The Glen Helen Raptor Center will present a program featuring live owls on Friday, Oct. 26 and a “rock on ice” pumpkin carving demonstration will be featured Saturday, Oct. 27. A local food vendor will offer kettle popcorn, beverages and more for a nominal fee while Halloween music will fill the air.

The event is free and open the public. For more information or to preregister, visit www.gcparkstrails.com