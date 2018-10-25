County commission will welcome new member

XENIA — Two candidates are vying for an open seat on the Greene County Board of Commission.

Republican Dick Gould, who defeated incumbent Commissioner Alan Anderson in the May primary, will face Democrat challenger Susan Lopez.

Gould was elected county treasurer in 2011 and has said the board needs the experience of a financial professional. Gould’s background includes serving as a Fairborn Police Department officer for 12 years, working as a public accountant and opening a real estate firm.

Lopez has touted her social service background as an asset to the board, stressing her experience working on various county organizations, agencies, committees and task forces. She has said her work shows her commitment to children and families and the issues they face, including the effects of the opioid epidemic.

Below are the answers to Greene County News contested race questions:

Greene County Board of County Commissioners

Dick Gould

Date of birth: Sept 18, 1958

Why are you the right candidate for this seat?

“I have the experience, education, and community involvement that can best bring new, good-paying jobs to Greene County. I have served as Greene County Treasurer for nearly eight years. There, I oversee the collection of nearly $700 million and invest over $130 million. I am a certified public accountant with a master’s degree from Miami University.

Additionally, I have been extensively involved in both charitable and economic organizations throughout the area. I have served as a board member of a senior center, the Fairborn and Beavercreek Rotary clubs, and the Greater Dayton YMCA. I am an active, and long-time member of the Xenia, Fairborn, and Beavercreek chambers of commerce and I am an ex-officio member of the Greene County Regional Planning Commission. I serve on the legislative committee of the County Treasurer’s Association of Ohio. Through that position I have regular contact with legislators throughout the state.

As the commissioner position deals largely with financial and management issues, I believe my background and experience makes me the most qualified candidate.”

What is the most important issue facing this office going forward and what solutions do you have to offer voters for this issue?

“My top priority is to focus on job growth. We need to continue to attract quality businesses that will provide good-paying jobs and opportunities for our residents. To achieve this, we need to have a total of our county’s assets, and our weaknesses. We must market those assets to targeted businesses and industries, while at the same time work to lessen our weaknesses. I am active with multiple chambers of commerce and with our regional job creating organizations. Through these activities, I have regular contacts with job creators and site selection professionals. I also have regular contact with local government officials and economic development departments. Combining the knowledge and contacts gives me the ability to recognize opportunities and make sure the proper people are working together to get the jobs here.”

_______________

Susan Lopez

Date of birth: Sept. 6, 1962

Why are you the right candidate for this seat?

“My goal for many years has been to put people first and build community. The budget managed by the Greene County Board of Commissioners is missing a human-service voice and I bring that through my experience and education. Human service is a large portion of the county budget and is not represented on the board. During the Sept. 13 meeting, the commissioners themselves discussed the importance of having people with a variety of experience serving on county boards. I am that choice.

I work daily on projects that serve pressing local issues in a nonpartisan/bi-partisan manner. I own a business and am director of a local non-profit family resource center. I know the importance of working within a tight budget in a way to serve the most people.

I have worked for the county and understand the functions of their departments, internal language, what is working well and what we can do better. The county is facing multiple large projects in which I am familiar.

I was named one of the Miami Valley Top 25 Women to watch by Women in Business Networking in 2018 because of my leadership skills and dedication to serve. I solve problems and think outside the box to successfully get things done.

I believe the board of commissioners should be more accessible to citizens and can improve in fiscal responsibility to serve all people and the most people possible with the tax-dollars they are entrusted. I vow to serve you.”

What is the most important issue facing this office going forward and what solutions do you have to offer voters for this issue?

“I would first evaluate commissioners’ spending priorities in a transparent and collaborative manner. We are anticipating two multi-million-dollar projects for infrastructure improvements and the jail. We must get expenditures in hand to not overburden the tax-payer.

Jails are overcrowded due to the drug epidemic. Our social-service system is overburdened. Long-term treatment is more cost-effective and successful than their current approach. I have pressed that any comprehensive plan for the jail must incorporate a long-term rehab component; it saves taxpayer money. State and federal monies must be aggressively pursued. We must move some “rainy-day funds” into a reserve account before asking for taxpayers to do more.

I will work to solve issues; to look closely at small concerns before they blossom into larger problems. I would collaborate with our capable agencies and organizations in and outside the county in a multi-cross-functional manner to battle problems in our communities and better serve our families.

I’ve met with people and leaders throughout the county and attended city and township meetings. The desire is for smarter tax-dollar spending and improved communication with the board. I would rectify this by listening, seeking more open communication, quarterly evening meetings, and posting open meetings about county-wide development and regional planning.

I will work to identify innovative, cost-effective solutions that improve all lives in a coherent and inclusive way. I vow to better balance budget decisions to include measures that serve the most people possible.“

Gould https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/10/web1_Gould.jpg Gould Lopez https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/10/web1_Lopez.jpg Lopez

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-372-4444 ext. 2113

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-372-4444 ext. 2113