Local students place in leadership conference

BEAVERCREEK — Emma Dayhoff took first place in the Quick Service Restaurant Management Blue Series competition and Jared Garich captured first in Restaurant and Food Service Management Gold at the recent DECA District 4 Fall Leadership Conference. Both are seniors in the Beavercreek/GCCC Marketing program. Also earning medals at the event were:

– Austin Molnar — 2nd Place, Automotive Services Gold Series

– Jeremiah Roux — 2nd Place, Automotive Services Blue Series

– Faith Criffield — 3rd Place, Restaurant and Food Service Management Blue Series

– Logan Mardis and Henry Tetlak — 3rd Place, Buying and Merchandising Team Blue

– Katelyn Hebert and Troy Toney — 3rd Place, Travel and Tourism Team Blue

– Lance Couch and Chris Lawrence — 3rd Place, Travel and Tourism Team Gold

– Sean Callahan and Connor Tinch — 3rd Place, Sports and Entertainment Team Gold

Heather Sproull serves as the Marketing teacher and DECA chapter advisor at Beavercreek High School.