Greene Met awards scholarship

XENIA — Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority Exectutive Director Brenda Smallwood announceed that Andrew Pillow has won the William F. Gandert OHAC Scholarship.

The Ohio Housing Authority Conference encourages academic excellence and personal and community responsibility among all scholarship applicants.

The OHAC Scholarship committee offers six annual scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each for students enrolling in or attending an accredited college, university, community college, technical school or vocational school.

Applicants must be a public housing or Section 8 resident at the time of application, they must carry a 3.0 grade point average for high school seniors or reentry adults and continuing education students.

Applicants must submit two letters of recommendation from non-relatives. Applicants must also submit an essay on “What and Who influenced you to further your education.

Pillow wrote an essay on how his son has been a major influence in his academic success.