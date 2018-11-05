B’Creek man convicted of four felonies

XENIA — A Beavercreek will find out his fate in December after being convicted of four felonies in Greene County Common Pleas Court Oct. 23.

Keith Ivan, 27, was found guilty of second-degree felonious assault; third degree attempted felonious assault; fourth-degree domestic violence; and third degree abduction in Judge James Brogan’s courtroom. He is scheduled to be sentenced 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7.

The alleged crimes took place in July 2018 according to the report filed with Beavercreek police. Ivan was accused of putting his hands around a female’s neck and strangling her after she received a message from an ex-boyfriend. He later threw her to the ground and began punching, kicking and stomping on her, causing her to be knocked unconscious four times, according to the police report. Keith allegedly told the woman — who we are not identifying because she is the victim of domestic violence — he was going to kill her, the police report indicates.

The woman was able to call her mother five days after the alleged assault while at dinner with Ivan at his mother’s house. She told police Ivan took her phone from her several months before the alleged attack.

Ivan was originally arrested on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and assault but they were dropped and new charges — all felonies — were filed because of a 2014 conviction of attempted felonious assault and served time in prison. Ivan was indicted by a grand jury July 18.

