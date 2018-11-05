City to welcome Dollar General

BEAVERCREEK — Representatives for Dollar General went before the Beavercreek City Council requesting to rezone a piece of property located at 3867 Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek for the construction of a new store near Grange Hall.

This request has been approved for the first two readings.

The property in question is actually five parcels, 3.5 acres of land. The land is currently zoned as R-1A [one family residential] and B2 [neighborhood commercial] and are requesting all parcels be zoned to MX-PUD [commercial planned unit development].

Dollar General anticipates constructing of a retail building that is 9,100 square feet with 36 parking spaces.

“Do we want to put a lot of traffic next to a residential housing development?” Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone questioned. “We want something that will look attractive on this property.”

Currently, on this property, there is a 2,500 square foot house with a detached garage and a few sheds. These structures, of course, will have to be taken down for the construction of the new retail building. Dollar General anticipates to start construction in the spring of 2019 and be completed by the fall of 2019.

The application of rezoning has passed through the first and second readings with the approval of 5 conditions, including that no entrance shall be permitted off of Longview Drive, other than an egress only.

The final decision is scheduled to take place during the next council meeting on Nov. 12.