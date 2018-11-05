Gallery at Lofino Plaza welcomes two artists

BEAVERCREEK — The Gallery at Lofino Plaza announces the November combined exhibit of artists Shirlee Bauer and Connie S. Gifford.

Dayton resident Shirlee Bauer is a graduate of Central Academy of Commercial Art. She has worked as a graphic designer, but now devotes herself to watercolor painting. Her range of expressive portraits, landscapes and figurative paintings is developed using creative blending and textures.

Bauer is an award winning watercolorist and a member of Ohio Watercolor Society, Western Ohio Watercolor Society and Fairborn Art Association.

Connie S. Gifford lives in Kettering and has worked in graphic arts with a degree in visual communication. Her landscapes, nature and figurative paintings and abstract work captures the essence of everyday life using expressive color to excite the viewer’s emotions.

Gifford is a member of the Ohio Watercolor Society, Western Ohio Watercolor Society and Fairborn Art Association.

The Gallery is located inside the Lofino Plaza and Senior Center at 3868 Dayton Xenia Road. The Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks Department for more information at 937-427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov. Visit the city website www.beavercreekohio.gov to view all activities.