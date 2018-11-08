Auto dealer Jeff Schmitt dies

FAIRBORN — Jeff Schmitt, owner of Jeff Schmitt Auto Group, died Oct. 31 surrounded by his family at Southview Medical Center after suffering a massive heart attack Oct. 27.

He was 64. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Laura, his daughter Stefanie, his son Jay, two grandchildren and his pet.

Schmitt is a graduate of Fairborn High School and Wright State University. He began his career in the automotive industry in the 1970s as a salesperson at then-Lang’s Chevrolet in Fairborn, later becoming an auto dealer and serving as president of Jeff Schmitt Auto Group. He grew the business to include eight additional locations with more than 450 employees.

According to Schmitt’s obituary, he found the greatest joy in spending time with his family and close friends. He was born Feb. 2, 1954 in Dayton to the late Paul and Darcus Schmitt. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Aldrich.

A memorial service is planned for Sunday, Nov. 4 at the Fairborn High School Auditorium with Pastor Mike Pratt officiating. Instead of flowers, the Schmitt family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton at www.hsdayton.org or The National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

