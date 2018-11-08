Greene Met offers housing choice voucher program

XENIA — Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority’s, Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program is designed to provide housing assistance to moderate income households in Greene County. It is GMHA’s commitment to serve our clients and to ensure that every tenant in the community has the opportunity to live in a decent home, within a safe environment.

The Housing Choice Voucher program is also designed to fill the gap between what a family can afford to pay in rent and the actual rent amount. The success of the Program depends on GMHA being able to contract with landlords who have decent, safe, sanitary, and affordable homes.

To become a Section 8 landlord, contact Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority’s (GMHA) Section 8 Supervisor at 937- 352-0256 for a prospective landlord packet.

There are very few differences between the Section 8 participant and the private market renter.

Landlords may use standard procedures as permitted by law to screen Section 8 applicants.