Trick or treat, smell our feet

Trunk or treating means that cars will park and open their trunks to invite trick-or-treaters instead of having children approach a home during Halloween.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Families from throughout Greene County gathered to celebrate Halloween by trunk-or-treating Oct. 31 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

Children dressed in a variety of costumes. Some were scary, while others were dressed as television or movie characters. Some trick-or-treated chose to dress as an animal, match with a sibling and more.

