Mother and son duo open gaming store

BEAVERCREEK — Diane West and her son, Daniel West, opened Dragon’s Guildhall Games & More, 3899 Indian Ripple Road, Suite E on Sept. 21.

Dragon’s Guildhall is a hobby game store featuring gaming space and retail gaming products.

The store has a large common room available to rent for parties, 4 x 8 tables for table-top miniatures, regular folding tables for cards and board games with open seating, three side rooms seating up to eight individuals, and a kitchen area seating up to 16 individuals.

The side rooms and kitchen area are popular for role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons and Pathfinder. The areas provide privacy for players.

In addition, the store has demo board games for individuals to try out before buying.

“What we have that’s unique is the side rooms where people can go off to the sides and play with their own groups,” said Diane.

Individuals can purchase board games, comic books, graphic novels, action figures, collectable cards, cosplay costumes, accessories, Worbla, table-top miniatures and much more.

There are several gaming stores in the area, but many have a wait list.

“Right now, we have to develop our gaming community, people get into a routine where they go to certain stores and play with certain friends,” said Diane. “We are in the early stages of bringing up a community of our own.”

The easiest part of opening the store has been dealing with the customers and their enthusiastic attitudes and support for the store according to Diane.

The mother and son spend every moment they have at the store. Diane is a retired chemist and graduate from Wright State University. Daniel is a graduate from Sinclair’s Automation and Control Technology with Robotics program. His love for gaming started at the age of six and has never stopped.

Upcoming events include the local Historical Miniatures Gaming Society 12-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 featuring historic table-top miniatures war games and former HeroClix Pro Tour Player 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24.

The store is open 12-10 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 12-11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-11p.m. Saturday. The Wests will open earlier or stay later upon request.

For more information or the event schedule visit www.dragonsguildhall.com.

