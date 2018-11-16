Harbor Chase hosts pie pick-up

BEAVERCREEK — Harbor Chase of Beavercreek, a local senior living community, is hosting a “Thanksgiving Pie Pick-Up” from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Guests are invited to preorder a complimentary Mehaffies pie of their choice by Nov. 19. All pies will then be picked up from the sales gallery at HarborChase on Nov. 21.

The event is free and available to local seniors and families interested in HarborChase. HarborChase is managed by Harbor Retirement Associates (HRA), a regional senior living development and management company based in Vero Beach, Florida.

“We are looking forward to kicking off the Thanksgiving holiday with new friends and neighbors,” said Bryan Davenport, Executive Director of HarborChase of Beavercreek. “We hope you’ll join us and take home one of these amazing, fresh-baked pies. While you’re here, you’ll have the opportunity to learn more about the exceptional lifestyle and unsurpassed hospitality of HarborChase.”

Guests will have an opportunity to preorder their choice of apple, pumpkin, pecan or Dutch apple pie. Pies will be available for pickup from the Harbor Chase sales gallery. Quantities are limited. Reservation is required. To preorder a pie by Nov. 19, call 937-230-4711.

For more information onHarborChase of Beavercreek, visitwww.HarborChase.com.