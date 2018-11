Bellville Village Council will meet in the Bellville Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Bellville Planning Commission will meet in the village hall Monday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

Bellville Village Council will meet in the Bellville Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Bellville Village Council will meet in the Bellville Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m.