Dayton Foundation offers non-profit grants

DAYTON — The Dayton Foundation is pleased to announce the Changemaker Challenge, a new social media campaign to highlight caring and generous individuals who are working to make Greater Dayton – and the world – a better place.

Now through noon Friday, Dec. 7, individuals are invited to nominate his or her favorite changemaker for an opportunity to have a charity receive a one-time, $1,000 Foundation grant.

Participating in this Challenge is simple.

– Upload a photo of the individual you are nominating. If possible, upload a photo of the person you are nominating, or yourself, in action.

– Tell us why this person is making a difference in the community by answering this question, “How is this person or you, if you are nominating yourself creating change in Greater Dayton? Ideas: starting a pet shelter or making pillows for the homeless.

– Use hashtag #TDFChangemakerChallenge.

Submitted photos will be periodically shared on the Foundation’s social media pages and will be automatically entered into the Changemaker Challenge.

The Changemaker Challenge will have a team of judges will select one changemaker, with the winner’s chosen charity awarded a $1,000 grant.

Additional information about the Changemaker Challenge is available on The Dayton Foundation’s website at www.daytonfoundation.org or by contacting Soteria Brown, public relations officer, at (937) 225-9959 or sbrown@daytonfoundation.org.