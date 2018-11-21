Trinity Community earns honors in survey

BEAVERCREEK — United Church Homes’ Trinity Community achieved 2018 Highest Honors for providing the highest levels of service to skilled nursing residents through Holleran, an organization offering employee and resident engagement benchmarks to senior living communities across the country.

Holleran awards the annual Highest Honors distinction to communities attaining high mean scores that exceed the Holleran benchmark, an industry gold standard for measuring resident satisfaction. The benchmark is the largest in the nation and includes 140,000 recent cases specific to senior living, aging services and healthcare organizations.

Trinity Community earned Highest Honors by topping the 85th percentile of Holleran’s benchmark for skilled nursing in overall satisfaction. In addition, Trinity ranked high in 14 additional survey factors, including responsiveness to inquiries/problems/complaints; meaningful relationships with caregivers/staff; and skill level of direct-care staff.

“We are proud of Trinity Community for its outstanding dedication and commitment to create a person-directed environment that embraces individualized approaches to care and meaningful relationships between residents and caregivers,” said Amy Kotterman, director of hospitality at United Church Homes.

Trinity also qualified for the honors through mission fulfillment. Its mission is to transform aging by building a culture of community, wholeness and peace.

Trinity Executive Director Laura Farrell added, “We are pleased to be recognized for our commitment to our mission and will continue to pursue endeavors that elevate and celebrate aging.”

Survey results will be used to guide Trinity’s leadership team in its continual efforts to improve best practices. To learn more about the culture at Trinity, visit trinitycommunity.org.