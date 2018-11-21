Tree lighting ceremonies kick of holidays

KETTERING — Kettering Health Network is celebrating the holiday season with lighting displays at each hospital campus. The health system’s wish is that these “lights of love” bring hope, warmth and comfort to patients and their families.

A grand lighting kickoff event will be held at Kettering Medical Center, 3535 Southern Blvd. 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25. The public is invited to attend to come and enjoy caroling, a holiday band, cookies and cocoa, a live nativity and a special appearance by Santa. The holiday lights will be turned on at 6:30 p.m.

“Being in the hospital is stressful for patients and their loved ones, especially during the holidays,” says Kettering Helath Network CEO Fred Manchur. “This lighting display helps add to our hospitals’ ‘healing environment’ by bringing an element of the holiday season to our patients and to all who visit our hospitals.”

Tree lighting ceremonies will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 – Greene Memorial Hospital and Nov. 29 – Soin Medical Center.

Kettering Health Network is a not-for-profit network of eight hospitals, 11 emergency departments, and 120 outpatient facilities serving southwest Ohio visit www.ketteringhealth.org.