WDTN kicks off food for friends campaign

DAYTON — WDTN-TV kicks off its 37th annual Food for Friends campaign now and will run through Monday, Dec. 24, with corporate partner Kroger.

“Dayton is one of the hungriest cities in America and we know the need throughout the Miami Valley is greater than ever,” said Joe Abouzeid, WDTN-TV Vice President & General Manager. “WDTN is committed to fighting hunger and helping our neighbors in need.”

Since 1982, when WDTN-TV developed the first Food for Friends campaign, over 13 million food items have been collected and distributed to families in need through The Foodbank of Dayton and other food pantries throughout the Miami Valley.

Food for Friends barrels will be in Kroger stores throughout Montgomery, Clark, Clinton, Miami, Darke and Greene counties.

Those wishing to donate food can find more information and convenient locations by visiting wdtn.com.

WDTN-TV & Dayton’s CW provide local news, network and syndicated entertainment and local programming to the viewers of the Dayton OH television market.