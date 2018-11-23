GCP&T Rangers celebrate 40 years

XENIA — Rangers from the past 40 years gathered together Nov. 9 at The Lodge at Clifton Reserve to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the law enforcement agency created in 1979 under the leadership of former GCP&T Director Charles “Ed” Dressler.

GCP&T Chief Ranger Brady Smith said it was as if no time had passed for the former colleagues.

“They picked up right where they left off years ago,” Smith said. “The old nicknames were back in play and the shared stories were told again. Those bonds still exist between all of us.”

The unit was formed in 1979 with three rangers that already served with the park agency in the maintenance, programming and naturalist divisions.

After a combined total of 30 days of training, GCP&T Operations Supervisor Ed Bice, GCP&T Maintenance Supervisor Rick Bull and GCP&T Naturalist John Humston were commissioned as rangers in 1979.

With only a few of the past rangers not able to attend, the group enjoyed dinner, commemorative awards and the sharing of stories.

Greene County Park Board Commissioners John Finlay, Tony Sculimbrene and Michelle Jenkins also attended.

“A lot has changed with the rangers over the years,” Smith said. “We have additional technology, more training and better equipment but we’re all still dedicated to protecting Greene County parks, trails and the citizens who enjoy them.”