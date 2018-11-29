Chamber welcomes six new board members

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce welcomed its new board members for the 2019-2021 year.

The following board members include: Sandy Brubaker who is the Greene County Chief Deputy Treasurer; Jerry Butts of 3 Point Wealth Strategies; Adrian LeBlanc of US Bank; Mike McGaughey of Aflac; Susan Phillips of Irongate Inc. Realtors and Wendy Rodgers of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty – The WE Team.

The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce was formed in 1966 when a group of 65 local businesses had the vision and foresight to anticipate the future growth of business in the area. Today the Chamber continues to honor its founders by promoting both the civic and commercial progress of our community.

Chamber staff includes President Amanda Byers, Operations Manager Alyssa Collier and Administrator Ashley Braun.

For more information visit www.beavercreekchamber.org.