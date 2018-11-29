BEAVERCREEK — Winter weather bringe snowflakes to build a snowman. Grab your camera and get ready for Beavercreek Parks & Recreation’s Do You Want to Build a Snowman Contest.

Take a photo of your snowman and email it to parks@beavercreekohio.gov between Dec. 3 and Feb. 11, 2019.

Photos will be posted on the Beavercreek City Facebook page Feb. 15-22 for voting. The family with the most “likes” will win a Family Fun Prize Pack.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department at 937-427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov with any questions. View all activities at city website www.beavercreekohio.gov.