Dec. 1 movie to celebrate Adoption Month

YELLOW SPRINGS — In continued celebration of November as National Adoption Month, Greene County Children Services will host a free screening of Elf 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Little Art Theatre.

Children Services officials especially encourage anyone interested in learning more about adoption to attend. Children Services foster and adoption caseworkers will be available to answer questions, and a local adoptive family will give a brief presentation before the movie.

Children of all ages are invited to attend the PG-rated movie with their parents or other adult guardian.

“We firmly believe all children need permanent families, no matter how young or old they are,” said Beth Rubin, Director of Greene County Department of Job & Family Services. “We especially need people who are willing to adopt older children, including teens, as well as those willing to adopt siblings.”

According to a Children Services November newsletter, in Ohio, more than 2,800 children are in foster care waiting to be adopted. In Greene County, 31 children are waiting to be adopted; 13 of them are teens. Children Services finalized 15 adoptions in 2017 and 13 so far in 2018.

“If you know of individuals or families who are thinking about adoption, please refer them to us,” Rubin writes in the newsletter. “Permanency helps children succeed and reach their full potential, and adoption enriches the lives of families. We will continue to work diligently to find safe, stable permanent homes for every child.”

The 2003 comedy, Elf, tells the story of Buddy, a human “adopted” by Santa Claus as a baby and raised at the North Pole as an elf. As an adult, he decides to go to New York City in search of his biological family.

The Little Art Theatre is located at 247 Xenia Ave.

Greene County Children Services is a division of the Greene County Department of Job & Family Services and provides for the care, protection and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children in Greene County.

Learn about adoption at event