GCPH earns national accreditation

XENIA — Greene County Public Health has been accredited for five years by the Public Health Accreditation Board.

This milestone accomplishment is official recognition that GCPH meets or exceeds the rigorous standards established by the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). The national accreditation program works to improve and protect the health of the public by advancing and ultimately transforming the quality and performance of the nation’s state, local, Tribal and territorial public health departments.

Accreditation means GCPH is committed to continuous quality improvement to meet the community’s needs as effectively as possible. PHAB accreditation demonstrates the organization’s accountability and credibility.

GCPH officials said they were proud to be recognized by PHAB for demonstrating the capacity to protect and promote the health of the Greene County community.

“When you see the symbol of public health accreditation you will know that an independent, non-profit, non-governmental organization has closely examined our facility, procedures and reports,” Health Commissioner Melissa Howell said. “It means we, as an organization care enough about our residents to strive for the highest level of service and performance possible. All Greene County Public Health employees have worked to make this day a reality. Our employees are dedicated professionals who seek to make a difference in our communities every day. This recognition acknowledges the unique and special contribution of our profession.”

Contact Sheryl Wynn, Accreditation Coordinator at swynn@gcph.info for more information.