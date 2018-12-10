Area Digest

Gingerbread decorating

BEAVERCREEK — Gingerbread decorating will take place 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at Once Upon a Thyme Bookshop, 1275 N. Fairfield Road.

Bring the whole family to decorate your own gingerbread creation. Gingerbread houses will be provided, along with candy for decoration. Festive attire welcome. Cost is $25 per family. Go to www.onceuponathymebookshop.com/event/ for more information.

Yuletide free community yoga class

BEAVERCREEK — Come and unwind from all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Spend an hour with Sara Ordway as she guides you through gentle movement and relaxation of yoga. This is a great class for beginners. The free class is offered 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 at the Lofino Plaza Multipurpose Room, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. The class is for age 16 and up.

Christmas cookie exchange

BEAVERCREEK — Once Upon a Thyme Bookshop is hosting a Christmas cookie exchange 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 1275 N. Fairfield Road.

Enjoy seasonal beverages, trade recipes, try new cookies from the cookie bar and take home new creations. Prizes will be awarded for the Prettiest Cookie, Best Tasting Cookie, Most Unique Cookie, Best Holiday Outfit, Most Amazing Cookie Display. Go to www.onceuponathymebookshop.com/event for more information. Cost $10 per person.

Hogwarts inspired sewing, crafting

BEAVERCREEK — Needle, Ink and Thread will host an Afternoon Holiday at Hogwarts – Sewing and Crafts Inspired by the Book 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 27, Friday, Dec. 28, 3491 Dayton-Xenia Road.

An offical blank acceptance letter template when you register. This two-day morning camp is a way to keep those young minds busy and creating during the winter school break.

Youth will be painting mini canvases, making wands, floating candles and more. The event is for ages 8-14. Bring a small sewing kit. Space is limited. All supplies for projects are provided and included in the registration fee. Contact 937-490-9353 for more information.

Council meetings

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek City Council meets 6 p.m. the second and fourth Monday each month at city hall, 1368 Research Park Drive, Second Floor. Workshops are held as needed.

Township trustees meetings

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Beavercreek Township Trustees meet 1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays at Beavercreek Township’s Community Room, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road in the lower level of the Fire Station 61. Zoning commissioner meetings are held 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month.

Send us your short news items to run in this digest to editor@xeniagazette.com.

Send us your short news items to run in this digest to editor@xeniagazette.com.

Send us your short news items to run in this digest to editor@xeniagazette.com.