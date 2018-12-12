Village Artisans hosting ‘Joy in the World’

YELLOW SPRINGS — Village Artisans Gallery is hosting “Joy in the World,” – a members’ art show, in which attendees will challenge themselves to create artwork in any media that address “joy” as a theme.

The art will be on display Nov. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 30. The gallery is located at 100 Corry St.

Community members are invited to see what kind of art the theme of “joy” will inspire.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information visit the gallery, call 937-76701209, email village artisans.email@yahoo.com or visit www.villageartisans.blogspot.com.