Senate honors rangers on 40th anniversary

Photos courtesy of GCP&T

Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) Ranger Division was recently honored for its 40th anniversary by members of the Ohio Senate. The ranger division — Ranger Lance Geldbaugh, Ranger Richard Vincent, Chief Ranger Brady Smith, Senior Ranger Charles Frazier, Ranger Sgt. Darryl Hannah, Ranger Jason Gantt, Ranger James MacSkimming and Ranger Tim Fouts — was presented with a proclamation signed by Sen. Larry Obhof, president of the Ohio Senate, and Sen. Robert D. Hackett, 10th District. The rangers patrol nearly 3,000 acres of parkland, 62 miles of paved trails, 36 miles of river trails and 12 miles of hiking trails.

