Education Digest

Students in fall recital

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently performed in a fall instrumental recital.

Local students include: Kyla Brandenburg of Fairborn who performed “Six for Three” By Paul M. Stouffer in a alto saxophone trio. Dana Song of Beavercreek performed “Haru No Umi” by Michio Miyagi on the flute.

Danis in fall production

CINCINNATI — Mount St. Joseph University’s Drama Club congratulates its cast and crew of the fall 2018 production of Ariel Dorfman’s “Death and the Maiden,” which ran from Nov. 8—18. Luke Danis of Yellow Springs performed the role of Dr. Miranda.

CU announces graduates

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Campbellsville University hosted commencement ceremonies Dec. 7, the largest in the history of the university.

A total of 1,653 students received their diplomas for the 2017-18 academic year. Diplomas are given upon completion of all academic requirements. Among graduates were Greene County students: Bhimavarapu Ramireddy and Ashok K. Takella of Fairborn both graduated with master of science in information technology management.

Danis all-academic

CINCINNATI — Mount St. Joseph announced that several student-athletes from the cross-country team have been named to the Tom Bohlsen Academic All-HCAC List, including Luke Danis of Yellow Springs.

In order to be selected for this honor, students must be varsity athletes and have at least a cumulative 3.5 GPA. The Academic All-HCAC List is named after the HCAC’s first commissioner, Tom Bohlsen, who served from 1998 to 2008.

UF bands perform

FINDLAY — “Christmas on the Silver Screen” was the theme for the University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble’s recent Christmas concert. The performance featured music from several beloved holiday films, such as “White Christmas,” “Polar Express” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” The annual concert is conducted by Jack Taylor, professor of music. Local students included in the performance: Kyla Brandenburg of Fairborn and Dana Song of Beavercreek.

UU President’s List

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three hundred twenty-six students have been named to the Union University President’s List for the fall 2018 semester. The President’s List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale. Mary N. Swisher of Beavercreek was named to that list.

