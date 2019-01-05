Beavercreek’s Resolution Run receives donations

BEAVERCREEK — Greene Giving and the Rotary Club of Beavercreek have donated a combined $1,500 to this year’s Resolution Run, said race director Sean Barrett.

The New Year’s Eve 5K race is an important fundraiser for the 170-member Beavercreek High School Cross Country team, one of the state’s largest athletic teams and the 2018 Division 1 Girls State Champion.

Greene Giving donated $1,300 to the fundraiser and the Rotary Club of Beavercreek contributed $200.

“We are truly blessed to have such incredible support from Greene Giving and the Rotary Club of Beavercreek,” said Barrett. “Generous community support helps strengthen our program and provides for a wonderful experience for all 170-plus runners on our team.”

The race starts 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve, Monday, Dec. 31 at Beavercreek High School and finishes under lights at the school track. The race is preceded at 7 p.m. by a 200-meter Kids’ Fun Run for children 6 and younger and at 7:15 p.m., a ½-mile Fun Run for children 7-12.

Participants can register online at www.speedy-feet.com. There is also a race-day registration from 6-7:30 p.m. at Beavercreek High School. Race packet pickup is also 6-7:30 p.m. on the day of the race.