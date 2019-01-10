Museum to host Family Day

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Ohio’s next First Lady Fran DeWine and Governor-elect Mike DeWine will be present for “Family Day” — a science, discovery and family-fun event hosted at the National Museum of the United States Air Force 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.

“Mike and I would love to have you join us for a day of family fun and science, discovery and learning at the U.S. Air Force Museum at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn,” Fran DeWine wrote in a press release. “It is a jewel in the Miami Valley, and we are so very pleased to host our ‘Family Day’ there as part of Mike’s inauguration activities.”

The event is aimed at young people and their families and will feature interactive science and technology displays and demonstrations, refreshments and a performance by the Air Force Band of Flight. Family Day is free and open to the public.

“This is a family-focused outreach event for people of all ages,” said Maj. Gen. William Cooley, Air Force Research Laboratory Commander. “We want to excite folks, especially young people, about science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The Air Force was a service born of science and technology innovation and we hope events like this will light a spark of interest for young people that will help prepare them for success in the workplace of the future.”

Among the many demonstrations planned are robotics, virtual reality, flight simulation, wind tunnel, rocketry, optics, fuel cells, engineering structures and scanning electron microscopes. Additional event details will be released after the new year holiday.

“If you haven’t been to the Air Force Museum before or haven’t been there in awhile, you will be blown-away. It is really an amazing place. We love taking our kids and grandkids there — and always enjoy seeing all the Air Force One presidential airplanes on display (and so much more!),” Fran DeWine wrote. “So please join us and our family on Sunday, Jan. 13. We will have some special activities for kids, and it will be a great opportunity to learn about science and history and just to explore and discover.”

Cooley will kick off the event 1 p.m. Demos and displays open 1:15 p.m. and the Air Force Band of Flight will perform 2:30 p.m. The National Museum of the United States Air Force is located at 1100 Spaatz St. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/2SwJkAo.

File photos The U.S. Air Force will host “Family Day” — a science, discovery and family-fun event at the National Museum of the United States Air Force 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2019/01/web1_141006-F-IO108-022.jpg File photos The U.S. Air Force will host “Family Day” — a science, discovery and family-fun event at the National Museum of the United States Air Force 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. File photos The U.S. Air Force will host “Family Day” — a science, discovery and family-fun event at the National Museum of the United States Air Force 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2019/01/web1_181218-F-IO108-003.jpg File photos The U.S. Air Force will host “Family Day” — a science, discovery and family-fun event at the National Museum of the United States Air Force 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. Ohio’s next First Lady Fran DeWine and Governor-elect Mike DeWine will be present for the activities. https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2019/01/web1_DeWne.jpeg Ohio’s next First Lady Fran DeWine and Governor-elect Mike DeWine will be present for the activities.

Event featured as part of inauguration activities for governor-elect

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.