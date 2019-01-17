Volunteers needed for PIT count

GREENE COUNTY — Volunteers are needed for the 2019 Street & Sheltered Point-in-Time Count & Survey which will be conducted across the county and state Tuesday, Jan. 22. The survey provides statistically accurate data on the homeless population in Greene County.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires counts of sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons for those communities receiving federal funding from the Continuum of Care (CoC) and Emergency Solutions Grant Programs. These are called Point-in-Time Counts (PIT).

Collecting data on the numbers and characteristics of homeless individuals and families as well as homeless services capacity can serve additional purposes over and beyond meeting HUD requirements. Accurate counts offer several benefits including understanding homelessness in our community in order to end it.

Volunteers are needed to work with the shelter providers and social service agencies to help assist with this count. If individuals can assist with the count they should contact Brenda Smallwood or Joyce Huddleson at Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority by calling 937-376-2908.