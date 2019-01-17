Rheumatologist joins Fairfield Road Physician offices

BEAVERCREEK – William E. Venanzi Jr., MD, is joining Fairfield Road Physician Offices as a rheumatologist.

Dr. Venanzi received his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He did an internal medicine internship and residency at Wilford Hall Medical Center, where he also completed a fellowship in rheumatology.

Dr. Venanzi will join Quratulain Aziz, MD, Joseph Leithold, MD, Anjana Shah, MD, Jennifer Romaker, FNP, and Estella Wetzel, FNP at the practice.

Fairfield Road Physician Offices is located at 722 N. Fairfield Road The practice is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling 937-208-7000.

