Lofino Plaza hosts Palooza event

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture invites the public to attend the Lofino Plaza Palooza on 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 at Lofino Plaza, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road.

This free event will allow visitors of all ages to try activity stations throughout the Plaza, Senior Center and Community Theatre with demonstrations, crafts, games and more.

Visitors can tour the entire building and enjoy refreshments while learning all about the programs offered by the Beavercreek Parks and the Senior Center.

Participants can win a $50 gift certificate towards a program/activity offered through the Recreation division or Senior Center.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department at 937-427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov with any questions. View all activities at city website, www.beavercreekohio.gov.