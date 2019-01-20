City receives share of county money

BEAVERCREEK — The Greene County Board of Commissioners recently presented a $71,400 check to the city.

“We’ve been fortunate, through good management and the economy, to have a cash carry-over of $26 million,” Greene County Commissioner Tom Koogler said. “We wanted to share it with some of the subdivisions in the county.”

Beavercreek’s share was a part of the $500,000 that the board dispersed to the county’s cities, villages, and townships. The board recently created this grant fund through the Greene County Department of Development to give back money to the municipalities. Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Fairborn, and Xenia are sharing $175,000 while the villages and townships are sharing $325,000.

Each municipality will choose how to spend its funds, as long as the money is used toward permanent public improvements.

Although this is a gift with no-strings-attached, the commissioners said they would like to know what the city plans on doing with the money. It was also suggested that the money be used to help match grants that would maximize the impact of their donation.

“I have no doubt this money will be well spent and am very happy to be able to share,” then-vice president of the board, Alan Anderson, said.

Even though a gift of this size is not guaranteed to continue in the future, city officials seemed surprised and appreciative.

“Thank you very much,” said Mayor Bob Stone. “We will certainly put this money to good use.”