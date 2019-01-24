Sleep essential in overall well-being

BEAVERCREEK — Sleep is essential in the overall well-being of people – it is even more important for those who suffer from Parkinson’s Disease.

Beaver View Health Sleep Center neurologist Dr. Michelle Noel explains, “Those with Parkinson’s disease are more likely to have sleep-related conditions such as insomnia, hypersomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, circadian rhythm disorders, and rapid eye movement sleep behavior disorder. Poor sleep quality can worsen motor fluctuations in Parkinson’s disease makes it more likely to develop dementia.”

Sleep Center Supervisor Elizabeth Steele and Dr. Noel emphasize the importance of sleep for everyone, as it allows the brain to reset and perform at peak function. Lack of sleep can be caused by poor sleep habits or undiagnosed sleep disorders.

“We all know the effects of a poor night’s sleep, such as irritability, lower performance, and difficulty concentrating, added Dr. Noel. “Long term lack of sleep can have serious effects on health such weight gain, heart disease, and stroke. Drowsy driving is responsible for hundreds of deaths and thousands of accidents. Common sleep disorders include obstructive sleep apnea, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, and REM behavior disorder.”

Dr. Noel said there are important signs that someone should talk to their doctor about going through a sleep study, “If patients are acting out dreams, feeling tired, having insomnia, snoring, waking with dry mouth or headache, having irresistible urges to move their legs in the evening, kicking their legs while they sleep, having trouble sleeping, mixing up days and nights by sleeping in the day time or if they have any other concerns about their sleep, they should ask their doctor about a sleep study.”

The Beaver View Health Sleep Center, part of the Kettering Health Network, is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). The facility can test for a wide range of sleep disorders. The center has six exam rooms for patients to meet with their provider and four bedrooms for testing. Each bedroom has a full size bed, cable TV, and Wi-Fi internet access.

According to Steele, The first step is a consultation with one of the center’s providers. Most patients are referred by their primary care provider. During this visit a medical exam is performed and sleep habits/issues are discussed. There are both in-lab and at-home testing.

In-lab sleep testing is a non-invasive and painless procedure performed under the direction of the patient’s sleep physician. After arrival, the patient is shown to the room to get ready for bed. To monitor sleep, several sensors are placed on the patient. These include electrodes to measure brain waves, an EKG, a pulse oximeter to monitor blood oxygen level, muscle sensors to detect leg kicking, and a cannula in the nose to detect airflow. During the study, the sleep technician monitors the test and is available at all times. In the morning the sensors are removed by the technician and the patient is ready to go.

At-home sleep testing is available to detect obstructive sleep apnea. OSA is a disorder in which a person has pauses in their breathing during sleep due to an obstructed airway. Home Sleep Tests allows a patient to be tested for OSA in the comfort of their own home. A sleep technician shows the patient how to put on the sensors, which include a pulse oximeter to monitor blood oxygen levels, a cannula to detect airflow, and a belt to measure breathing effort. The patient applies the sensors at bedtime, sleeps overnight with them, and returns the equipment the next day.

“Regardless of the test type, after it is completed all data is reviewed and interpreted by a board-certified sleep physician. The patient discusses the results and a treatment plan with their provider at a follow up visit,” said Steele.

The goal is to get to find solutions to improve the patient’s sleep and achieve the best possible healthy outcome.

To learn more about the Beaver View Health Sleep Center, 3095 Dayton-Xenia Road contact them at 937-458-4010.

